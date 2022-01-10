Snowpiercer Season 3: Release date, how to watch and how to catch-up

(Pocket-lint) - Snowpiercer is a classic dystopian tale, with all the ingredients to make for an enjoyable thriller, even if the setting seems a little unlikely - aboard a constantly moving train.

It is based on a French graphic novel and in timely fashion imagines a world where there's been a climate disaster, inducing a new ice age, and seeing the remains of humanity seeking refuge aboard a train 1001 cars long.

There's social division, rebellion, totalitarian-style oppression, the sort of thing that's characteristic of the genre - making it an entertaining series.

Snowpiercer Season 3 will be landing on 24 January 2022 in the US, where it is available on TNT.

Snowpiercer Season 3 available on 25 January 2022 in the UK, where it's available on Netflix. New episodes will be released weekly.

Season 3 is expected to have 10 episodes.

Yes, there is and we've embedded it below.

Snowpiercer Season 2 ends with the examination of data collected by Melanie outside, in the real world, revealing signs that the planet is starting to warm up again. Snowpiercer is divided, with Layton and a small gang on a pirate train, Wilford with the rest of the train and most of the passengers.

Naturally, we know that Layton plans to get the main train back, but the discovery of a survivor, Asha (Archie Panjabi) who has been out in the cold for 8 years raises a lot of questions.

The trailer shows off defrosted areas of land, suggesting more off-train exploration in Season 3.

We're also expecting Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) to make a return. While being thought dead at the end of Season 2, Melanie makes a surprising number of appearances in the Season 3 trailer, and on promotional materials.

Meanwhile we can see that Mr Wilford (Sean Bean) is ruling the train with an iron fist, something that isn’t going to sit well with Layton.

Yes, it has already been confirmed, with Daveed Diggs, who plays Layton, confirming the news in July 2021.

Psssttt! #Snowpiercer Season 4 is coming. Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/8kljUtcSq0 — Snowpiercer on TNT (@SnowpiercerTV) July 29, 2021

For those in the US, if you want to catch-up on Seasons 1 or 2 of Snowpiercer, they are available on HBO Max for you to stream. You'll need to watch these before Season 3 otherwise you'll have no idea what's happening.

You can also buy episodes or seasons from Amazon.com to stream, or buy it on DVD or Blu-ray.

In the UK you can catch-up on Snowpiercer Season 1 and 2 on Netflix.

The 2013 Snowpiercer movie is a little darker than the TV series, but it's well worth watching. It stars Chris Evans, Jamie Bell, Ed Harris and John Hurt, but importantly comes from director Bong Joon Ho (known for Parasite). Bong is also executive producer on the Snowpiercer TV series, effectively tying the two threads together.

In the US, you can find the Snowpiercer movie on Netflix.

In the UK, the Snowpiercer movie is on Amazon Video.

squirrel_widget_237190

Writing by Chris Hall.