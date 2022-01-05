(Pocket-lint) - Loewe, the legendary TV and audio brand, is celebrating its 99th anniversary this month. To celebrate, the brand is releasing a special limited edition of the Bild s.77 TV.

Limited to just 99 units globally, the special edition seeks to improve on the multiple award-winning design of the Bild s.77.

The special edition set adds genuine gold plated elements to the design of the TV. Each TV is individually numbered and has a gold-plated Loewe signature flag as well as a gold-plated Loewe ring.

In terms of specification, it's a 77-inch 4K OLED display with an SX quad-core processor under the hood. The TV has HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision certification.

The Bild S.77 has an integrated soundbar that is revealed when the set is turned on, it uses what Loewe refers to as 'Kinematic technology' to lift the display so that the soundbar is only visible when in use.

The soundbar has ten forward-facing drivers that deliver 120-watts of audio goodness. Loewe uses Mimi Defined technology to adapt the audio to suit individual hearing abilities, adapting the sound in real-time to deliver the perfect TV watching experience.

Loewe has boosted the s.77's internal storage for the special edition, which now features a 2TB SDD up from 1TB on the standard version.

Loewe says "the Bild s.77 edition represents the brand’s virtues to their fullest extent; an unmatched desire for the highest level of excellence in design, with the latest cutting-edge tech utilised to its best."

The Bild s.77 edition is available now from Loewe TV and selected high-end retailers, including Harrods, from £12,999.