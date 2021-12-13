(Pocket-lint) - Harry Potter fans rejoice! The reunion that you've been waiting for is actually happening: Return to Hogwarts will see Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson joining filmmaker Chris Columbus and cast members from across the Harry Potter films heading back to Hogwarts.

Similar to the Friends Reunion, you'll be able to tune in, join the cast and relive some of the greatest moments from the Harry Potter movies.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be broadcast on 1 January 2022. That's right, it will be shown on New Year's Day, giving you some perfect viewing nostalgia.

In the US is has been confirmed that it will be available at the stroke of midnight, we don't have an exact time for it in the UK, but it will likely become available at the same time, i.e., 05:00.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be shown on HBO Max in the US and it will be available to stream, as we said, from midnight on New Year's Day.

In the UK, you'll be able to watch Return to Hogwarts on Sky or through Now. The exact time is still to be confirmed.

This is basically the same arrangement as with the Friends show recently.

While most of the attention will be on Harry, Ron and Hermione (Radcliffe, Grint and Watson), we have a list of confirmed participants:

Helena Bonham Carter - Bellatrix Lestrange

Robbie Coltrane - Hagrid

Ralph Fiennes - Lord Voldemort

Jason Isaacs - Lucius Malfoy

Gary Oldman - Sirius Black

Imelda Staunton - Delores Umbridge

Tom Felton - Draco Malfoy

James Phelps - Fred Weasley

Oliver Phelps - George Weasley

Mark Williams - Arthur Weasley

Bonnie Wright - Ginny Weasley

Alfred Enoch - Dean Thomas

Matthew Lewis - Neville Longbottom

Evanna Lynch - Luna Lovegood

Ian Hart - Professor Quirrell

This isn't as exhaustive list as we expect other characters will also appear.

Yes, a trailer has been teasing the show both on TV and online. This doesn't reveal too much about what we'll see in the Harry Potter reunion, but a tease did show some of the characters candidly receiving invitations to Hogwarts.

There are plenty of options for watching the films and Christmas is a great time to watch them, as Christmas plays a part in most of the movies, so there is something slightly festive about them.

You can catchup on the Harry Potter movies on HBO Max in the US and the entire collection will also be available on Sky, with a pop-up channel from 19 December including the two Fantastic Beasts movies too.

To brush up on the best order to watch the movies, check out our viewing order - including the latest addition, The Secrets of Dumbledore.