(Pocket-lint) - Paramount+ has introduced 18 always-on TV channels that stream shows 24/7 - just like old-fashioned television.

And they're available to all subscribers.

The premium video subscription service calls its new linear channels Live Channels, and it's loading each of them with a themed, curated selection of shows and movies from throughout the ViacomCBS library. At any point during a 24-hour day, you can tune in to watch popular content from properties such as CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, the Smithsonian Channel, and others.

Each channel caters to a genre, such as reality TV, or even franchises like Star Trek. Here's the full list of Paramount+ Live Channels:

24/7 Laughs: Featuring episodes of popular comedy series such as Tosh.0

Adult Animation: Featuring content from series such as Celebrity Deathmatch

All Day Drama: Featuring shows like Evil, The Twilight Zone, and The Guardian

Animation Favorites: Featuring kids' animated series such as Rugrats

Black Voices: Featuring Black voices such as Chappelle's Show and Key and Peele

Crime and Justice: Featuring primetime procedurals such as CSI: Miami

History and Undiscovered: Featuring a selection from the Smithsonian Channel

Kids and Family Fun: Featuring family favorites such as iCarly and Zoey 101

Nostalgic Hits: Featuring iconic series including Cheers, Frasier, and Wings

Paw Patrol: Featuring episodes from the show, as well as Paw Patrol: The Movie

Preschool Corner: Featuring content for younger viewers such as Blue's Clues

Reality TV: Competition: Featuring reality TV series like RuPaul's Drag Race

Reality TV: Shores: Featuring content from the MTV franchise Jersey Shore

SpongeBob Universe: Featuring episodes from the show and SpongeBob movies

Star Trek: Featuring originals such as Star Trek: Discovery, plus The Next Generation

Survivor: Featuring 40 seasons of the long-running reality series

The Challenge: Featuring content from the reality series, including The Challenge

TV Classics: Featuring iconic series such as I Love Lucy and The Love Boat

These channels join Paramount+'s existing live TV lineup that includes championship sports, such as the NFL on CBS and UEFA, as well as breaking news from CBSN. Premium subscribers also have access to their local live CBS stations. Speaking of ads, at launch, there won’t be any commercials in the Live Channels for either the Paramount+ Premium ($9.99 per month) or the ad-supporter Essential ($4.99 per month) tiers.

It's worth noting Paramount+ is copying the linear TV-style model also used by Pluto TV, which Viacom acquired in early 2019. Tom Ryan, the founder of Pluto TV, became the president and CEO of ViacomCBS Streaming about one year ago.

