Loewe launches We. brand for lifestyle tech at affordable prices

(Pocket-lint) - German tech manufacturer Loewe returned to the AV fold recently with new premium TV and speaker solutions. Now it's announced a sub-brand that retains the company's design philosophies but on products at a "more affordable" price.

We. by Loewe kicks off with specially-crafted portable speakers and new LED televisions.

We.Hear is a range of Bluetooth speakers in two sizes and four, different colour schemes - coral red, tropical aqua blue, muted storm grey and a calming cool grey.

They are IPX6 rated, so arr dust and splashproof, and come with a tapered cotton fabric strap. The smaller We.Hear 1 has a 14-hour battery life, while the We.Hear 2 has 17-hours worth of playback time on a single charge.

They both contain stereo speaker drivers, but the larger of the two - the Hear 2 - has a larger total power output of 60W (over 40W).

Pricing is set at €99 / £99 for the We.Hear 1, while the We.Hear 2 carries an RRP of €169 / £169.

The We.See TV range comes in four sizes - 32-, 43-, 50- and 55-inches.

All of the TVs are 4K HDR-enabled with Dolby Vision, except for the 32-inch version, which is Full HD. They are each LED and backlit.

Their biggest identifier is a coloured section of the frame, with three to choose from - coral red, aqua blue and storm grey.

Prices start at €999 / £899 for the We.See 32, up to €1,699 / £1,599 for the 55-inch model.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 2 December 2021.
