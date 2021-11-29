Pluto TV is the home of Star Trek: Discovery outside the US. Here's everything you need to know about it.

The Pluto TV streaming service has been operating for many years now, specifically in the US where it has grown to include more than 200 channels of free live TV and on demand content.

It is perhaps lesser known outside of the States, although it is available in several other major countries, including the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Austria, Switzerland and Latin America.

So, what is Pluto TV and what does it offer. Here we explain all.

What is Pluto TV?

Pluto TV is a completely free internet television service that offers hundreds of live channels of content gleaned from partners and 'net sources.

In the US, there are well over 200 channels, while other regions have fewer. The UK has around half that, for example.

There are channels across many subjects, such as entertainment, movies, news, and sport. There are also many partner channels, such as My5 in the UK - featuring content from Channel 5.

How to get Pluto TV

Pluto TV is generally available through a smart TV or set-top-box application.

Accessibility is dependent on region, but Pluto TV apps are generally available for the following:

Amazon Fire TV

Android

Android TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

iOS

LG smart TVs

PS4 & PS5

Roku

Samsung smart TVs

You do not need to log into the Pluto TV app. Just start it and away you go.

Is there on demand content available on Pluto TV?

As well as multiple live streaming channels which show programming like a traditional terrestrial TV service, there is an extensive library of on demand series and films available to stream.

All of it is free.

What's available on Pluto TV?

There are a ton of conventional style live channels on Pluto TV, including MTV content and Channel 5 stations (in the UK). However, the vast majority of channels are based on the shows themselves, such as a Starsky and Hutch channel, and one for Mad Men.

The extensive quantity of streamable content includes movies and archive TV series. That includes a great selection of classic films you might not find elsewhere.