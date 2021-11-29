What is Pluto TV? The free streaming TV service explained

(Pocket-lint) - The Pluto TV streaming service has been operating for many years now, specifically in the US where it has grown to include more than 200 channels of free live TV and on demand content.

However, it is perhaps lesser known outside of the States, where it has more recently become available - including the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Austria, Switzerland and Latin America.

One thing that's likely to change that is Star Trek: Discovery. It was revealed that Pluto TV will show season four in regions where Paramount+ is yet to launch.

So, what is Pluto TV and what does it offer. Here we explain all.

Pluto TV is a completely free internet television service that offers hundreds of live channels of content gleaned from partners and 'net sources.

In the US, there are well over 200 channels, while other regions have fewer. The UK has around 65 channels, for example.

There are channels across many subjects, such as entertainment, movies, news, and sport. There are also many partner channels, such as My5 in the UK - featuring content from Channel 5.

Pluto TV is generally available through a smart TV or set-top-box application.

Accessibility is dependent on region, but Pluto TV apps are generally available for the following:

Amazon Fire TV

Android

Android TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

iOS

LG smart TVs

PS4 & PS5

Roku

Samsung smart TVs

You do not need to log into the Pluto TV app. Just start it and away you go.

As well as multiple live streaming channels which show programming like a traditional terrestrial TV service, there is an extensive library of on demand series and films available to stream.

All of it is free.

Until Paramount+ launched outside the US, the only way to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 is on Pluto TV.

Viewers in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom will be able to watch each episode live at 9pm local time on Fridays (from 26 November).

You can find out more on it here.