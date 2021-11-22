Blade Runner and Alien TV series confirmed by Ridley Scott

(Pocket-lint) - Live-action TV series of both Alien and Blade Runner are on the horizon, according to Ridley Scott.

The director of the first films in each franchise has confirmed to the BBC that a pilot episode of a Blade Runner TV series is already written, with an eye on multiple episodes for a future run if picked up.

"We [have already] written the pilot for Blade Runner and the bible. So, we’re already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, the first 10 hours,” he said (as reported by Variety).

An Alien series is slightly behind, with the pilot still in the process of being written. And the show's "bible" is also underway - it will detail what's to occur in the first eight to 10 hours.

FX confirmed in 2020 that an Alien series could be on the cards, but this is the first full mention from Scott himself. Also, this is the first time he has said that Blade Runner will also be hitting the small screen.

There is no word yet on who might pick up Blade Runner, but considering both movies were made by Warner Bros, it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to suggest it could end up on HBO Max (and, therefore, Sky in the UK).

As for Alien, FX shows are now part of Disney+'s Star line-up in the UK and Central Europe, so it could end up an exclusive for the platform outside the US.