(Pocket-lint) - Peacock is about to take flight in the UK and Ireland.

NBC Universal's streaming service, which launched last year in the US, has been given an overseas release date. As first reported by Variety, starting 16 November 2021, Sky TV and Now customers in the UK and Ireland can access Peacock for no additional fee. It will first get a "soft launch" there, and then sometime in the next few months, it will roll out to Sky customers in other territories, including Germany, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland.

This is the first time Peacock will be officially available outside of the US, though it appears to be an add-on rather than a fully-fledged, standalone app.

In Europe, you can expect Peacock to have originals as well as current and past TV shows, including the American version of The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Bates Motel, Friday Night Lights, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Real Housewives, and more. Movies on Peacock include The Last House on the Left, MacGruber, Seed of Chucky, The Skeleton Key, United 93, Very Bad Things, What Dreams May Come, and You, Me, and Dupree.

NBC Universal first announced plans last summer to launch Peacock as a free add-on for Sky’s satellite TV customers in Europe. Peacock follows the debut of HBO Max in Europe last month. Meanwhile, ViacomCBS said it plans to launch Paramount Plus in Europe in 2022 via Sky Cinema subscriptions.