(Pocket-lint) - No Time to Die, the latest entry in the James Bond franchise, is available to rent for $19.99 on digital platforms in the US.

Starting 9 November 2021, you can stream the new 007 blockbuster from Amazon Prime Video. It's available to rent from other major streaming platforms, too, such as Google and Vudu. Whichever option you choose, when you digitally rent No Time to Die, you will have 48 hours to watch it.

The latest Bond entry sees a retired 007 forced back into action - to stop a plot from a villain, known as Satin, who has been threatening millions of lives. Bond is again played by Daniel Craig, but he will have help this time from a woman, named Nomi, as well as his old friends Miss Moneypenny, Q, and M.

Trailers for the film also tease the return of Christoph Waltz's Blofeld.

No Time to Die was originally slated to release last year but hit several delays due to the pandemic. It finally premiered in theatres in North America last month, which means its "PVOD" release has arrived just a little over a month later. So far, it's surpassed $600 million at the box office worldwide, making it the highest grosser of the year. For reference, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace drew a $600 million and $585 million global gross, respectively.

For more about No Time to Die, including when to watch it in the James Bond timeline, see Pocket-lint's guide: