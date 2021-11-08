(Pocket-lint) - Dexter ended in 2013 after eight seasons. But the hit crime drama series is coming back, with Showtime releasing a miniseries titled Dexter: New Blood. The revival is set nearly 10 years after the finale and again stars Michael C Hall as the antihero protagonist and serial killer Dexter Morgan.

Dexter: New Blood has been developed by Clyde Phillips, the showrunner of Dexter's first four seasons and for Dexter: New Blood.

The first six episodes are directed by Marcos Siega, who also directed several episodes for Dexter. Siega is an executive producer alongside Michael C Hall, Clyde Phillips, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds.

Besides Hall as Dexter, the cast in the new miniseries includes actors Clancy Brown, David Magidoff, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Jack Alcott, and Jennifer Carpenter as Dexter's sister Debra Morgan. (Spoiler alert: Debra died during the season 8 finale, so Dexter is imagining her in New Blood).

Recurring cast members appearing in New Blood include Jamie Chung, Oscar Wahlberg, Michael Cyril Creighton, Katy Sullivan, and John Lithgow (who will also be making a cameo appearance as Arthur Mitchell, aka the Trinity Killer).

New Blood begins nearly 10 years after the Dexter season 8 finale. The beloved serial killer is now living a quiet life in a small town. But a series of events - including his son showing up - causes Dexter's Dark Passenger to bubble back up to the surface. Here's Showtime's official synopsis for the series:

"The world at large believes Dexter Morgan died in a tragic boating accident, and in a way the world at large isn’t wrong. Far from the life he knew, living under a false name in the small town of Iron Lake, NY, he’s successfully tamped down his Dark Passenger for nearly 10 years. With a normal job and a Chief of Police girlfriend, it seems he’s got life under control - until his son shows up and turns his world upside down. Rattled, Dexter yields to his homicidal urges and soon finds himself on a collision course with a very dangerous local."

New Blood will have 10 episodes, one airing each week. So far, only the titles for the first eight episodes have been released:

"Cold Snap" - 7 November 2021 "Storm of Fuck" - 14 November 2021 "Smoke Signals" - 21 November 2021 "H Is for Hero" - 28 November 2021 "Runaway" - 5 December 2021 "Too Many Tuna Sandwiches" - 12 December 2021 "Skin of Her Teeth" - 19 December 2021 "Big Game" - 26 December 2021

The final episode of Dexter: New Blood is scheduled to air on 9 January 2022.

Dexter: New Blood is set to begin airing on Showtime on Sunday 7 November 2021 at 9pm ET/PT. New episodes will air weekly.

Showtime has released the following so far:

You can't watch Dexter: New Blood without Showtime. But you do have streaming options if you're a cord-cutter in the US.

Generally, new episodes of Showtime shows are added to the Showtime app in the US at the same time they air on TV.

You don't need a cable subscription to use the Showtime app. But there is a monthly subscription fee of $10.99 in the US. You can cancel at any time, just like any other streaming service such as Netflix or Disney+. The Showtime app also offers a 30-day free trial to new subscribers.

You can access the Showtime app on Roku, Apple TV, and all the major mobile and smart TV platforms.

If you do have a cable subscription, then just use the Showtime AnyTime app to stream Dexter: New Blood in the US.

You'll need to log in through your TV provider, of course. Bu new episodes of Showtime shows go live in the Showtime Anytime app at the same time they air on TV. The app actually lets you watch live TV as well as catch up on-demand on your TV, tablet, phone, or computer.

Confused about the difference between the Showtime app and the Showtime Anytime app? The latter just requires a cable subscription. But if you need more information, Showtime has a support page detailing everything you need to know.

You can access content from the Showtime channel - including Dexter: New Blood - when you add Showtime as a premium add-on in your favourite streaming service - such as Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and even fuboTV, DirecTV, Apple TV, Roku, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Basically, if you subscribe to the Showtime add-on in Prime Video, you'll be able to open the Prime Video app in the US to find and watch Showtime shows. It's that simple.

Subscription prices for the Showtime add-on vary by service, but they all usually offer a free 7-day trial for new subscribers. Keep in mind you'll also need to pay the price of the service offering the Showtime add-on. Prime Video, for instance, requires a $12.99-per-month subscription to Amazon Prime.

Brits can watch Dexter: New Blood with a subscription to Sky. The first episode is airing on Sky Atlantic on Monday 8 November 2021 at 10:05pm GMT.

New episodes of Dexter: New Blood will arrive on the contract-free Now TV service the same day as their TV broadcast. It costs £9.99 a month for the Entertainment pass, but there is a 7-day free trial for new customers.

Here are some handy streaming links for a few different countries:

You need to watch seasons one through eight of the original Dexter TV series if you want to be fully prepared for New Blood - as it is a direct follow-up, though set a decade later. All eight seasons of Dexter are currently available for streaming in the US via Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, DirectTV, and Showtime.

You can also buy or rent the series on all the major platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, and more.