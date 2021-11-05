(Pocket-lint) - Less than half of Discovery+ subscribers in the US are also subscribed to HBO Max. But would they feel more inclined to subscribe to a single video streaming service if it offered content from both?

Earlier this year, AT&T spun off WarnerMedia and merged it with Discovery in a $43 billion deal that is due to close in the coming months. When that happens, as first reported by Gizmodo and FierceVideo, their flagship video streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+, might combine into one mega service.

The president and CEO of Discovery Streaming, JB Perrette, hinted as much during a recent earnings call. It sounds like, in the beginning, HBO Max and Discovery+ could be offered as a bundle. But, eventually, Warner Bros Discovery (the new name of the merged company) may merge the two video streaming services into one. Perette described combining both services as something that would amount to an "incredibly attractive tech buffet".

Perrette also said he believes a combined service would deliver "meaningful cost savings" and "meaningful consumer benefits" to subscribers.

Keep in mind Discovery+ starts at $5 per month with ads and includes content from every media property under the Discovery umbrella, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, OWN, Discovery, Discovery+ Originals, Magnolia Network, A&E, Lifetime, History, Science Channel, and The Dodo.

As for HBO Max, it starts at $10 per month with ads and has everything in the HBO catalogue, such as The Game of Thrones, as well as Max Originals like Mare of Easton. It also streams content from other Warner Media brands, including DC Entertainment, The CW, Cartoon Network, TNT, and TCM.

It's unclear, of course, when an HBO Max and Discovery+ bundle or the merger will happen, let alone how much they will each cost. But at least executives are openly discussing it on earnings calls.

