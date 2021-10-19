Massive delays to all future Marvel movies announced

(Pocket-lint) - It seems that Marvel fans will have to wait a touch longer for the upcoming Marvel movies with Disney changing the entire schedule in 2022.

Like the rest of the world, film production has suffered delays over the last year which are holding things up. To solve the issue, Disney is simply shifting things about for next year.

This is changing the theatrical release dates for a number of Marvel flicks.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now expected 6 May 2022 rather than March. Thor: Love and Thunder is being moved to 8 July 2022. These changes, in turn, mean that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will now be in cinemas on 11 November 2022.

Nia DaCosta's The Marvels is being pushed back to 17 February which then pushes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to 28 July 2023.

All hope is not lost though as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is sticking to its original summer release date on 5 May 2023. Another currently unnamed Marvel movie is also moving to 3 November 2023.

Deadline reports that these changes are not to do with any of the films coming to Disney+ as we've seen recently with Black Widow, but the news is certainly set to disappoint many.