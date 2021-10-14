Billions season 6 release date how to watch and how to catch up

(Pocket-lint) - Billions has been running for five seasons already and follows the power plays between billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damien Lewis) and law man Chuck Rhodes (Paul Giamatti) as they battle it out to get one over each other with seemingly no care about those that become collateral damage along the way.

But with a huge plot twist at the end of season five, what's going to happen in season six and will the show continue with the same fierce approach? Just who will be left to cope with picking up the pieces, and what's going to happen next?

Here's everything you need to know about Billions season six, including how to watch it, when it is expected to be released, who is in it and what is expected to happen.

The fifth season of Billions was broken into two parts that seamlessly ran as a single season. The reason for the 18 month break in between was because of a pause in filming due to the global pandemic. The first seven episodes of the 12 episode season aired between May and June 2020. The last five episode eventually made it on to our TV screens in September 2021 finishing on 3 October 2021. The storyline in season 5 makes no mention of the break apart from Chuck Rhodes losing his beard.

The wait for the sixth season thankfully isn't as long. Showtime has confirmed that the new season will start airing in the US on 23 January with the UK expected to follow shortly after.

In the US Billions has been shown on Showtime in weekly episodes as well as being able to be streamed via the Showtime app and it's expected that season 6 will follow the same pattern.

In the UK it is shown on Sky Atlantic, previously a couple of days later and should be available via Sky Glass, Sky Q, the Sky Go app, and for those that don't have Sky, Now TV.

All previous Billions seasons have been made up of 12 1-hour episodes and there's no reason to suggest that season 6 will be any different this time around.

Yes. For the time being.

Damien Lewis who played Bobby Axelrod for the last five seasons hasn't ruled out returning to the show in the future though: "There’s an opportunity maybe for me to return," Lewis told the New York Times in an interview. "But for now, broadly speaking, Axe has been vanquished."

With Axelrod now out of the picture having fled to Switzerland and Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) buying Axe Cap and Axe Bank, season six is going to focus around a new billionaire instead, and how he and his team cope with inheriting Axe Cap staffers while all the time fending off Chuck Rhodes who has is eye set on destroying Prince after the double cross at the end of season five.

Meanwhile there are hints that Condola Rashad's character Kate Sacker will have a stronger role too and we'll see her become more and more like Chuck to the point she could lose her moral compass as she takes on the challenge of bringing down Mike Prince.

"The longer Kate works with Chuck, the more slippery things will get," Rashad revealed in an interview with TV line. "She will make moves that look legitimate on paper, but it’s actually not. Kate finds a way to get shady things done. She’s very smart like that. Kate learned that from Chuck, and that’s why they have that connection. It’s like a mentorship, or an uncle-and-niece vibe."

Meanwhile with Mafee and Dollar Bill leaving Axe Cap to start their own company that could also be a potential storyline in season six as the two set up "shop".

What we don't know is what will happen to characters like Wags, Wendy, and Taylor Mason, although they all appear in the season six teaser.

By the looks of the season 6 teaser trailer already released everyone in back except for Damien Lewis.

With the next season of Billions due in January you've not got long to wait until the story continues, but that doesn't mean you can't catch up on all 60 episodes so far. In the US they are available on Showtime Anytime and in the UK via Sky or Now TV. You can also buy each episode from seasons one to four via Apple TV.

Yes. Showtime's President of Entertainment Gary Levine explained to Deadline that that the crew simply shot the last episodes of Season 5 and all of Season 6 together. “We felt guilty for the audience to have to wait as long as they did to see the rest of Season 5 so we and the rest of the producers just put our heads down and said just plow ahead,” he said.

As yet, there's no confirmation of Billions season 7. Given that the show has just lost of one its key characters we suspect Showtime will want to see how the show performs without Damien Lewis to see if it is renewed for a seventh season. Fingers crossed it continues.