Loewe returns to AV with new Bild i TV and more

(Pocket-lint) - Premium home entertainment tech brand Loewe has returned after a brief hiatus. Now under new ownership, it has announced a new TV, two soundbars and a subwoofer.

The Loewe Bild i TV is a 4K OLED set available in 48-, 55- and 65-inch screen sizes.

It features support for HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and comes in a Loewe SL7 chassis. A new operating system, Loewe OS7, has been developed for picture processing and more.

Dolby Atmos is also supported, while its VIDAA smart platform offers multiple streaming apps, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The TV is also Freeview Play enabled.

A 1TB hard drive is included to record shows onto.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity is on-board, along with four HDMI ports and Ethernet for wired internet.

Different stand options are available, with wall, floor and floor2celing variants. Prices start at £2,699 and it be available this autumn from Harrods, Selfridges and other select retailers.

Two soundbars will also be available, starting at £299 for the Loewe Klang bar 1. It provids 80W of power. A step-up model. the Klang bar 5 has Dolby Atmos support and 440W of power. It is available with the new Klang sub 5 for £1,359.