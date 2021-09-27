The Last of Us TV series: Release date, cast and how to watch

(Pocket-lint) - One of the greatest games of all time, The Last of Us, is being adapted for the small screen.

Announced during the summer of 2021, it has since started in production and is expected to hit our TVs in 2022.

Here's everything we know about it so far.

There is no official release date as yet.

Considering full production is not expected to wrap until June 2022, we are unlikely to see it air until later that year at least. It might even end up hitting the spring TV season in 2023.

Filming has reportedly finished, but the post effects process will be a massive undertaking, we would imagine.

The show is being produced by PlayStation Productions and Naughty Dog for HBO. That means season one and beyond will be exclusive to HBO in the States.

Thanks to a deal between HBO and Sky, it is likely to be shown on Sky Atlantic in the UK.

First announced in June 2020, The Last of Us will be an adaptation of the videogame from Naughty Dog. Season one might also feature some story points from The Last of Us Part 2, although that is yet to be confirmed.

It follows the unlikely duo of Joel and Ellie as they trek across a post-apocalyptic United States, plagued with zombie-like mutants (the infected) and deadly human bandits. She is immune to the plant-based disease that has affected so many others, so could be mankind's last hope. Joel's task is to deliver her to the Fireflies - a militaristic group looking to save the world at any cost.

The show is written by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, with numerous directors on board to handle the episodes. The pilot has been helmed by Kantemir Balagov (Closeness, Beanpole), while the game's director, Neil Druckmann, is also down to direct at least one episode of the TV series.

He tweeted the first official image of the production in September, showing Joel and Ellie from the rear. Their styling is nigh-on identical to their counterparts in the game.

When I first saw them on set in full costume, I was like: "Hooooooly shit! It's Joel & Ellie! !"



The @HBO adaptation of @Naughty_Dog's The Last of Us is full steam ahead!



Can't wait to show you more (from all of our projects!) Happy #TLoUDay!!! pic.twitter.com/trq9N340FW — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 27, 2021

Joel Miller is being played by The Mandarin and Narcos star, Pedro Pascal. Ellie is played by Game of Thrones' Bella Ramsey.

Others attached to the project include Gabriel Luna as Joel's brother Tommy, Murray Bartlett as Frank, and Merle Dandridge as Marlene. Anna Torv (Mindhunter) plays Tess.

Sadly, there are no trailers for the series as yet.