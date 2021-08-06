(Pocket-lint) - ViacomCBS not only announced earlier that it's launching Paramount+ in the UK and Europe through a partnership with Sky, but it's also revealed a massive deal with Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

The studio is teaming up with the creators of South Park to produce 14 films for Paramount+. The first two installments will debut later this year. Keep in mind it's been two decades since the release of Bigger, Longer, and Uncut, and Parker and Stone haven't made a movie since 2004's Team America: World Police.

Stone told Bloomberg they plan to expand the South Park Universe through these new films. They even plan to introduce new characters and concepts in their direct-to-streaming movies for Paramount+.

According to Bloomberg, the duo's agreement with ViacomCBS is worth more than $900 million over six years. But don't forget AT&T subsidiary WarnerMedia spent $500 million in 2019 to secure sreaming rights to the South Park show for HBO Max. Viacom licensed it, and although that agreement is still good, it sounds like the studio will try to bring the series to Paramount+.

ViacomCBS' Chris McCarthy even suggested so in a press release announcing the deal with Parker and Stone:

"Matt and Trey are world-class creatives who brilliantly use their outrageous humor to skewer the absurdities of our culture and we are excited to expand and deepen our long relationship with them to help fuel Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Franchising marquee content like South Park and developing new IP with tremendous talent like Matt and Trey, is at the heart of our strategy to continue growing Paramount+."

Paramount+ is a rebranding of CBS All Access, a live TV subscription service that CBS launched in 2014. It offers properties from the combined ViacomCBS network, including Paramount, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, and Comedy Central. For more about Paramount+, see our guide:

