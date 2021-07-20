Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news

CNN+ streaming service: Release date, price, features, and availability

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Explainer Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.
CNN CNN+ streaming service: Release date, price, features, and availability

- Here's everything we know so far

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - CNN, a popular cable news network in the US, is launching a paid streaming service called CNN+.

Many details were missing from CNN's initial announcement, including any mention of how much the service will cost, so Pocket-lint plans to update this guide over time with the latest as we learn it. For now, however, here's everything known so far about CNN+ (also called CNN Plus). 

What is CNN+?

In a press release, CNN announced its upcoming streaming service, CNN+, and said it will be designed to complement "the core CNN linear networks and digital platforms to serve CNN superfans, news junkies, and fans of quality non-fiction programming". CNN also described CNN+ as a "standalone direct-to-consumer service" that'll be "separate and distinct from CNN, CNN International, HLN, and the CNN en Espanol linear TV channels".

When will CNN+ be available?

CNN+ will debut sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

How much will CNN+ cost?

CNN hasn't yet announced pricing information for CNN+. 

According to Variety, the company is still exploring how much it will cost, but apparently, there will be no ad-supported tier of the service at launch.

Where will CNN+ be available?

CNN's streaming service will launch in the US only. 

What will you be able to watch on CNN+?

CNN said CNN+ will feature the following types of content to watch at launch...

Original content

This will include:

    1. A "deep" library of non-fiction, long form programming
      • Past seasons of CNN’s original series and films such as Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
    2. New original series and films developed for CNN+
      • CNN will unveil these later in 2021

Live, on demand, and interactive programming

This will include:

  1. Eight to 12 hours of live, daily programming
  2. "Topical deep dives and lifestyle content" from prominent CNN talent
    • You can also expect "several new faces", CNN said

What else will CNN+ feature?

There will be a "community" component for subscribers to connect directly with anchors and experts in "real-time conversations", CNN said.

How will you access CNN+?

CNN plans to continue to have a single app: the CNN mobile app. So, that's where CNN+ subscribers will access CNN+ programming, while pay-TV subscribers can get their TVE experience there, too. (Pay-TV subscribers can also subscribe to CNN+ to access the full CNN+ programming all in one place.)

If you don't subscribe, CNN's app (and CNN.com) will remain a separate and free resource for people to get their news. You just can't watch CNN+ content.

Want to know more?

CNN said additional details will be released ahead of launch. For more information visit cnnplus.com.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 20 July 2021.
Recommended for you
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show? By Maggie Tillman ·
CNN+ streaming service: Release date, price, features, and availability
CNN+ streaming service: Release date, price, features, and availability By Maggie Tillman ·
Ted Lasso season 2: Release date, cast, trailers, and rumours
Ted Lasso season 2: Release date, cast, trailers, and rumours By Maggie Tillman ·
New Fire TV experience begins rolling out to older Amazon Fire TV devices and TVs
New Fire TV experience begins rolling out to older Amazon Fire TV devices and TVs By Rik Henderson ·
How to buy a 4K HDR TV: What you need to know
How to buy a 4K HDR TV: What you need to know By Rik Henderson ·
Huge savings now available on Amazon Fire TV Sticks
Huge savings now available on Amazon Fire TV Sticks By Dan Grabham ·