Succession season 3 release date, how to watch and catch-up

(Pocket-lint) - When the curtain closed on Succession season 2 - oh, that ending - avid watchers were eagerly awaiting season 3. Fortunately, after a delay due to global circumstances, that wait is now almost over, with Succession season 3 arriving later in 2021.

Don't worry, no spoilers here, just all the information of how, where and when to watch Succession season 3...

The official trailer dropped on 6 July - you can watch it below - only going as far to say 'this fall' (that's autumn, UK readers).

There's no specific date just yet, but it can be no sooner than late September, with a "Q4" rumour pointing to a stronger likelihood of an October air date.

Succession, being an HBO original network show, will be aired on HBO Max for the US audience. That's $14.99 a month without ads (or $9.99 a month with ads).

squirrel_widget_4152470

At present, however, HBO Max isn't available in other territories outside the USA. As has occurred in the past we would expect deals with other publishers and networks though.

In the UK that's most likely to be Sky, with Now also hosting the series to stream on-demand - which is also accessible from other sources outside of Sky, such as BT TV or, indeed, via various set-top boxes and streaming sticks.

The first two seasons each had 10 episodes each, so we would anticipate Succession season 3 to follow the same format with another 10 episodes. That should bring the total number to 30 - and there's plenty that can happen in that time-frame.

Well, we said no spoilers. All we have to go on right now is that trailer, posted above, which presents all our favourite characters in various stages of meltdown, along with family catch-ups about who, indeed, will be the successor of Waystar Royco. Probably nobody if Logan Roy has his way. Poor ol' Shiv, eh?

Succession season 1 is available on Blu-ray if you want the highest quality disc format. Season 2 never made it to a 4K disc release, however, and was only bundled as a season 1 & 2 DVD bundle.

squirrel_widget_5724768

Increasingly, of course, not owning physical media and instead streaming your favourite shows is all part and parcel of the viewing experience. It's no different for Succession, which is available in a multitude of places for catch-up purposes.

If you're a Now customer with an Entertainment Membership package then seasons 1 and 2 are both available for watching at no additional cost outside of your existing subscription (that's £9.99 a month, an additional £5 a month for Boost to up the quality to Full HD (1080p) - there's no option to watch in 4K).

If you want to watch specific episodes elsewhere then Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Play TV & Movies offer pay-per-download instead, meaning 4K is possible. However, at around £1.89/$1.99 per episode, a streaming subscription would be a more affordable way to binge the previous seasons - albeit in lower resolution.

This isn't answerable just yet. But given the magnitude of the first two seasons and the strong fan base, if season 3's viewer figures sit high enough then we'd highly expect Succession season 4 to be on the cards.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves just yet, for there's 10 more episodes of turmoil and comedy to get through later in 2021 yet...