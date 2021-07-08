(Pocket-lint) - UFC 264 is on the way! The biggest fight of the year features the lightweight bout between Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier and "Notorious" Conor McGregor. The fight takes place this weekend with a serious undercard of action.

Here's why you should be tuning into UFC 264 which you can see on ESPN+ on Saturday.

To watch Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 live, you need to purchase the official UFC 264 PPV on ESPN+. You will also need to have an ESPN+ subscription to order and watch UFC 264.

Click the link and follow the instructions to log in and order the PPV. If you're new to ESPN+ you can also purchase a subscription and the PPV on a great bundle deal.

It's the third time McGregor and Poirier have faced off. McGregor won their first bout at UFC 178 by technical knockout (TKO) in round 1 while Poirier won their rematch at UFC 257 by a second-round TKO.

Poirier is the Former Interim Lightweight Champion and the number one ranked UFC Lightweight with a whopping 20 out of 27 wins by knockout or submission.

McGregor is the former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight champion. MMA’s biggest star, McGregor is one of the most famous athletes worldwide. He's the first Irish born UFC champion, and boasts 19 wins by knockout. He has headlined five out of the top six best UFC Pay-Per-Views (PPVs) of all time

McGregor is the first fighter in UFC history to hold two belts from two different weight classes simultaneously. He was recently named the highest-paid athlete in 2020 by Forbes magazine.

The USA's Poirier became the first man to beat Conor by TKO and was this was the fifth former champion he’s defeated. Meanwhile, Poirier is on a two-fight winning streak and has won six of his last seven fights. UFC 264 will be his eighth consecutive main event.

If you're looking to see what else is on the undercard, we've more details in our dedicated article. The top of the card looks like this:

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy

Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Sean O’Malley vs. Kris Moutinho

The co-main event is a welterweight matchup between two former title challengers - it should be a good battle between number four ranked Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson and number two ranked 170lb Gilbert Burns.

UFC 264 will be the first PPV in front of a full crowd in Las Vegas since UFC 246. The event sold out in seconds and is being held at the T-Mobile Arena near The Park, New York New York and MGM Grand.

Don't forget to stream UFC 264: McGregor vs. Poirier 3 live on ESPN+ Pay Per View