Peacock to stream new Universal and DreamWorks movies first starting in 2022

(Pocket-lint) - Peacock just became a more enticing video streaming service option in the US, thanks to a new deal it inked with Universal.

Starting in 2022, Universal theatrical releases will hit Peacock as exclusives no later than four months after releasing in cinemas. The multi-year deal includes Universal titles as well as titles from DreamWorks, Illumination, and Focus Films. As part of the agreement, new releases will not only head to Peacock first but also for the last four months of the traditional 18-month pay-one window. Pay-one refers to the first rights to stream after the initial release.

During the 10-month period between those two windows, the titles will be available on other video streaming services, allowing “multiple audiences across a variety of streaming services to experience Universal’s award-winning and critically acclaimed film slate", the companies announced on 6 June 2021.

Finally, under the Peacock-Universal deal announced on Thursday, Universal will also produce exclusive releases for Peacock. But the most exciting aspect of the agreement is that some of 2022's most anticipated releases will come to Peakcock first, such as Jurassic World: Dominion and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

