Get up to 25% off JVC Fire TVs for Amazon Prime Day - but hurry

- Decent discounts for Prime Day in the UK

(Pocket-lint) - JVC's 4K HDR Fire TVs have decent discounts for Prime Day in the UK. The TVs are similar to any other 4K TV but they feature Amazon's own Fire TV interface. 

32 inch - now £199, was £249 a saving of 20 percent. 

43 inch - now £329, was £379 a saving of 13 percent. 

50 inch - now £369, was £449 a saving of 18 percent. 

55 inch - now £399, was £499 a saving of 20 percent. 

65 inch - now £499, was £649 a saving of 23 percent. 

There are also some savings on Full HD models - not that we recommend these over the 4K options. These are still full smart TVs, they just don't offer the same high screen resolution. 

40-inch - now £249, was £329 a saving of 25 percent. 

43-inch - now £275, was £349 a saving of 21 percent. 

