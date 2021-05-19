(Pocket-lint) - WarnerMedia and AT&T have said HBO Max will be available at a cheaper price starting this summer. Now, it's revealed how much cheaper.

You'll only get the reduced pricing if you subscribe to an ad-supported plan launching in June. HBO Max announced during a WarnerMedia presentation on Wednesday that the ad-supported will cost $9.99 per month. Keep in mind its full ad-free plan has been $14.99 per month since the service launched.

HBO Max's upcoming ad-free plan is, of course, designed to encourage subscriber growth for the streaming service. HBO and HBO Max ended 2020 with a combined 41 million subscribers. For reference, Disney+ had over 103 million users as of April 2021. So, there's certainly room for HBO Max to grow.

HBO has promised its ad-supported plan won't offer commercials on every show or movie. HBO original shows won’t get them, for instance, so subscribers won’t be interrupted when watching The Sopranos or Game of Thrones. Aside from offering ads and having a cheaper price, the new tier will be noticeably different from the more premium one by not offering same-day theatrical releases for films such as The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

That means movies debuting in theatres will also be available on HBO Max the same day they premiere - but only for subscribers to the $14.99 plan.

That said, we suspect HBO Max's cheaper offering will still be enticing to users in the US. It should at least help it to better compete with the likes of Disney+ and Netflix, which start at $7.99 and $8.99 per month, respectively. Even Paramount+ and Hulu cost far less by comparison.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.