(Pocket-lint) - Patrick Stewart got to step back into one of his most iconic roles in 2020, with the release of Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access (now Paramount+).

The TV series sees one of the Star Trek Universe’s most popular characters - Stewart’s Captain Jean Luc Picard - forced back into action after he resigned from Starfleet and spent a decade running his family winery. The first season dealt with the destruction of Romulus and a conspiracy involving synthetic humans, but that plot wrapped up pretty neatly at the end, which means the second season will go into uncharted space.

There's also a laundry list of Picard's old friends and shipmates who returned for the first season and may be back again for the second season. In fact, the biggest news so far regarding season two includes the return of a powerful villain in the Star Trek Universe. Here's what you need to know.

squirrel_widget_4261447

NOTE: THERE MAY BE SPOILERS BELOW.

The first season of Star Trek: Picard dealt with two events that were actually holdovers from different Star Trek films in the past: Data's death in 2002's Star Trek: Nemesis (which Picard struggled with throughout the first season), and the destruction of Romulus in 2009's Star Trek (which was used to introduce the synthetic humans that helped prevent the rescue of Romulan refugees and ultimately set the stage for Picard to resign from Star Fleet).

The synths are subject to a ban, and Picard is pushed to help them because of two synthetic twins that are related to his old friend Data. Spoiler alert: This all culminates in Picard finding the home of Data's original creator and himself becoming a synthetic at the end of season one to prevent his own death. This brings us to where we last left Picard-- blasting off on the ship La Sirena with a new makeshift crew, heading toward whatever new adventure awaits.

It has been announced that John De Lancie's God-like being Q will make an appearance in this second season of Picard.

We don't know much else about the character's return, but Q's longstanding relationship with Picard from The Next Generation series, including his role in introducing humanity to the Borg Collective, means that Q could be critical to this season's plot.

Perhaps the greatest aspect to the first season of Picard was catching up with old characters like Jonathan Frakes' William Riker and Marina Sirtis' Deanna Troi. The second season is setting up for more of the same - with Whoopi Golberg's character Guinan set to return.

LeVar Burton confirmed he at least had discussions about reprising his role as Geordi La Forge from The Next Generation. It's not official, but it would be exciting for fans to see him again, as he was one of a few main characters from The Next Generation that wasn't featured in season one.

Brent Spiner was initially hesitant to return as Data for the first season of Picard because he thought his age might make the age-less synthetic character feel off, but he did so for a few select scenes appearing in Picard's consciousness. As part of the first season, though, he also played another character, Altan Inigo Soong, the son of Data's creator Noonian Soong and Data's human brother. Stewart seemed to let slip that Spiner will return for season two.

Terry Matalas is set to take over from Michael Chabon as showrunner for the second season of Picard. Chabon will stay on as a writer and producer, however. Meanwhile, Jonathan Frakes has been selected to direct two episodes of the next season. It's unclear whether Frakes will get to reprise his role as William Riker. Here's a breakdown of the confirmed cast for season two of Star Trek: Picard:

Patrick Stewart as Jean Luc Picard

Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati

Isa Briones as Soji Asha

Evan Evagora as Elnor

Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal "Chris" Rios

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Orla Brady as Laris

Brent Spiner as Altan Inigo Soong

Whoopi Golberg as Guinan

John De Lancie as Q

LeVar Burton as Geordi Le Forge (unconfirmed)

There's no release date for the second season of Picard yet, although we know the series began filming in February 2021 after multiple delays due to the pandemic. That should position the second season for a late 2021 or early 2022 release date.

There's no trailer yet for the second season of Picard, but you can check out this video from Paramount+ - where John De Lancie's return as Q is revealed:

Check out Pocket-lint's what to watch before Star Trek: Picard season one and our Star Trek watch order to see how all the films and shows slot in together.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.