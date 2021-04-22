Hulu's live TV service adds NFL RedZone ahead of 2021 season

(Pocket-lint) - Hulu and NFL have reached an agreement that will see NFL RedZone and NFL Network come to Hulu's live TV subscription service.

Hulu + Live TV will gain both additions by 1 August 2021, just in time for the 2021 NFL season. The deal includes not only live games but also shows like Good Morning Football, NFL GameDay Morning, NFL Total Access, and NFL Now, as well as original series such as A Football Life, NFL 360, and America's Game. The NFL Network will reportedly be included in Hulu + Live TV's base package, while NFL RedZone will be offered at an extra cost.

Keep in mind Hulu isn’t the only streaming service to offer NFL content. You can also watch the sports programming through YouTube TV, Sling, and FuboTV. NFL Network is included in the base subscriptions for all these services, but NFL RedZone is always an additional add-on for subscribers. With NFL RedZone, subscribers watch every game on Sunday afternoons during the NFL regular season. It's a best-have for football fans.

Hulu + Live TV starts at $64.99 per month in the US. It's separate from Hulu, a $5.99-per-month streaming service with no live TV. If you use Hulu with Live TV as your default live TV streaming service and love NFL, then you're likely glad you can watch everything all in the same place.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.