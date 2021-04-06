(Pocket-lint) - ViacomCBS-owned Paramount+ has revealed on First Contact Day that it has a bunch of new Star Trek content coming soon.

Similar to how Disney celebrates Star Wars Day every year on 4 May, Paramount+ has chosen to honor First Contact Day (a reference to the 1996 film Star Trek: First Contact, where mankind first made contact with an alien race) with a slew of Star Trek-related announcements, including that Star Trek: Picard season two will debut on the streaming service in 2022.

Paramount+ has even released a trailer, which teases that John de Lancie will return Q. Yay, Picard and Q together again!

Next up, the next season of Star Trek: Discovery, Paramount+'s flagship Star Trek series, will debut later this year. The new season is “coming soon", and that’s about all we know. Oh, and a teaser for the show’s fourth season was released.

A release date and trailer were also announced for season two of Star Trek: Lower Decks. It will hit Paramount+ on 12 August 2021. Jonathan Frakes will reprise his role as Captain William Riker, while John de Lancie will reprise his role as Q.

Paramount+ also gave us our first look at the cartoon version Captain Janeway, who will be featured in the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy (coming late 2021). Kate Mulgrew will reprise the character for the series, which is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio.

Doesn't she look absolutely fantastic? A huge thanks to the #StarTrekProdigy team for bringing this next iteration of Captain Janeway to life. An honor to be back among my Trek family with a new show targeted at the next, next generation! @brothershageman @StarTrek pic.twitter.com/PaluRAWozB — Kate Mulgrew (@TheKateMulgrew) April 5, 2021

Finally, Paramount+ announced a feature-length documentary called Woman in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek, and the Remaking of NASA. It's about Star Trek actor Nichelle Nichols and her effort to get NASA to hire more people of colour and first female astronauts.

The documentary will premiere Paramount+ on 3 June 201.

Here’s all the new Star Trek content coming to Paramount+:

Star Trek: Picard - Season 2 (2022)

Women in Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek, and the Remaking of NASA (3 June 2021)

Star Trek: Discovery - Season 4 (2021)

Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 2 (August 12th, 2021)

Star Trek: Prodigy (Late 2021)

Writing by Maggie Tillman.