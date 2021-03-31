(Pocket-lint) - As with 2020, Glastonbury 2021 was called off due to the ongoing pandemic. However, a star-studded line-up will still perform from Worthy Farm this May in a five-hour extravaganza to be streamed live.

The Live at Worthy Farm livestream will be available globally and is ticketed, with proceeds going to three charitable partners: Oxfam, Greenpeace and Wateraid. They will also help fund a full Glastonbury Festival in 2022.

Here then are details on when it will take place, which artists will appear, and how to watch it.

With the 2021 festival once called off for the second year, the Eavis family has put together an alternative to make money for charity and to fill the void.

To be streamed from across the usual Worthy Farm site, at traditional Glasto landmarks, the event will feature a packed line-up of bands and artists who are each given their time to support the cause.

Surprise guests will also appear.

It will last five-hours and is a fully ticketed event, with tickets available to purchase globally. Each ticket bought will give access to the livestream.

Live at Worthy Farm will take place from 7pm BST on Saturday 22 May 2021. It will also be streamed (not live) to a global audience at times that suit, so here are a selection of regional kick-off times:

UK: 7pm BST

Central Europe: 8pm CEST

US East Coast: 7pm EDT

US West Coast: 7pm PDT

Australia: 7pm AEST (Sunday 23 May)

The following artists have been confirmed:

Coldplay

Damon Albarn

HAIM

IDLES

Jorja Smith

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Wolf Alice

DJ Honey Dijon

There will also be surprise guests throughout the stream.

The only watch to watch the event live (or pre-recorded in regions outside the UK and Europe) is to purchase a ticket.

Tickets are priced at £20, €23, $27.50 & AUD$35 and are available from worthyfarmlive.com.

There will only be one showing on the night, with no catch-up afterwards. Livestream links and access codes will be sent by email seven days before the event.

There is no word yet on whether there will be broadcast partners who could show highlights packages at a later date, such as the BBC in the UK, which usually shows Glastonbury live across multiple channels and on BBC iPlayer.

We will update if and when we find out more.

Writing by Rik Henderson.