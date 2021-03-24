(Pocket-lint) - Medical drama Grey's Anatomy has been keeping us entertained for 16 years. From the minute Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd (McDreamy) hit our screens back in the day, it's been a emotion-packed show with multiple twists and turns to keep us all watching year after year.

Here is everything you need to know about Grey's Anatomy season 17, including how to watch it, when it is out in the UK and where to binge watch the previous seasons (all 16 of them) in preparation.

Grey's Anatomy season 17 premiered in the US on 12 November, 2020, but it has yet to come to the UK.

Thankfully, an advert for the show has revealed season 17 of Grey's Anatomy will air in the UK on Wednesday 7 April, 2021 on Sky Witness so there isn't too much longer to wait.

Grey's Anatomy will be available to watch on Sky Witness in the UK. It will be a week-by-week affair, like Line of Duty, with a new episode dropping every Wednesday from 7 April, rather than the entire season being made available on Sky On Demand at once.

It is not yet clear if there will be a break mid-season, as there was in the US between episode six and seven. If there is no break, we expect the season finale to air at the end of July.

In the US, Grey's Anatomy airs on ABC. Each episode is then available to stream on the ABC website the following day, as well as Hulu.

There are 17 episodes in season 17 of Grey's Anatomy, which is one of the shortest seasons in the show's history with only the first season having less, and the fourth season having the same number of episodes.

Season one had nine episodes and season four had 17, otherwise the other seasons all have over 20 episodes, meaning there are over 350 episodes in season one to sixteen. Binge-watching heaven.

Grey's Anatomy season 17 has a focus on the Covid-19 pandemic with the everyone at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital having to cope with the crisis, along with the continuing drama of their everyday lives, picking up where season 16 left off.

The season also brings back some of the original cast members, including Derek Shepherd, aka McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey), Georgy O'Malley (T.R.Knight) and April Kepner (Sarah Drew).

In classic Grey's Anatomy style, there's also a twist with one cast member seeing their last season in season 17. We won't spoil it for you but we suggest staying off any of the official Grey's Anatomy social media accounts if you don't want to know who.

The season 17 trailer doesn't give much away, but it does show Teddy and Owen, as well as Amelia and Link and their new baby. There's also a Season 17 part one recap on TV Glimpse's YouTube channel if you really can't wait.

Grey's Anatomy season one to 16 are all available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Season one to 15 are available on Disney+ Star, with season 16 coming on 2 April.

In the US, season one to 16 are all available on Netflix US. You can then watch season 17 on the ABC website, or through Hulu if you missed the start.

At the moment, the future of Grey's Anatomy seems to be a little up in the air. Showrunner Krista Vernoff told The Hollywood Reporter: "I'm planning a season and a finale that could function as either a season finale or a series finale.

"I'm planning for both contingencies and it's hard and it's not ideal. It's not where I wish we were," Vernoff said.

ABC has yet to confirm if the 16-year old show will continue but if it does, it is expected the first episode of season 18 would air sometime at the end of 2021.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.