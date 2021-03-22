(Pocket-lint) - The Zack Snyder cut of Justice League recently landed, and now, a second version of the new cut has been announced.

Called Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice is Gray, it's essentially a black-and-white version of the film. It's the same new cut that premiered on HBO Nax in 4:3 aspect ratio, only it's in grayscale. Justice is Gray was announced on the official Zack Snyder’s Justice League Twitter account with no release date. But a black-and-white clip of the new version was included in the tease.

Zack Snyder's Justice League: Justice is Gray coming soon to @HBOMax. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/tT4GGngktI — Zack Snyder's Justice League (@snydercut) March 21, 2021

Zack Snyder previously directed Man of Steel and Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. He started 2017's Justice League, but, tragically, he suffered a family tragedy with the death of his daughter, which led to him leaving the film before it was finished. Warner Bros tapped Joss Whedon to finish out the movie, and the rest is history. Basically, it disappointed DC fans around the globe.

Fast forward to the present day, and Zack Snyder was granted a massive $70 million budget to rework Justice League into what he originally had in mind. Now, the second release of Justice League - aka the Snyder Cut - premiered via HBO Max on 18 March 2021.

If you're planning to watch it - either again or for the first time - you should see a few DCEU films in order to remember or know everything that's going on in the Justice League. To help you out, we've rounded up what you need to watch here.

We also have this guide on how you can catch Justice League in both the US and the UK and this guide on everything to know about HBO Max.

Keep in mind Zack Snyder’s Justice League isn't the first popular movie to get a black-and-white rendition. The same thing happened for Mad Max: Fury Road and the standalone Wolverine film Logan. It's also just another way to get you to tune into HBO Max again.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.