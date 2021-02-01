(Pocket-lint) - Optoma has announced two 4K gaming projectors that are also suitable for big screen movie and sports viewing.

The Optoma UHD38 and UHD35 projectors are low latency - ideal for gaming - and are capable of a screen size up to 300-inches.

The main difference between them is brightness, with the UHD38 capable of 4,000 lumens, while the UHD35 has up to 3,600 lumens of brightness. Other than that, their specs are nigh-on identical.

Each DLP projector is "true 4K" - as in a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. They support HDR10 and HLG, have 1 million to 1 contrast ratio with dynamic black, and project a 16:9 aspect ratio picture.

There are two HDMI 2.0 ports with HDMP 2.2. You can use 120Hz from a next-gen console (or gaming PC) but only up to 1080p.

A built-in 10W speaker can be used to provide audio if you don't have a separate sound system.

Both projector is also 3D-capable if you still have a pile of 3D Blu-rays lying around.

"The new and brighter UHD35 and UHD38 4K UHD projectors are the perfect solution for dedicated gamers who are after a big screen gaming experience," said Optoma's senior product manager, Kishan Mistry.

The Optoma UHD38 will be priced at £1,099, with the UHD35 a hundred pound less at £999. Availability is yet to be revealed.

Writing by Rik Henderson.