Paramount+ is available in several countries in North America and Europe. Here's what you need to know about the streaming service.

How much is Paramount+, where is it available, and what can you watch on it?

Paramount+ launched in the US and Canada in the spring of 2021, but it's now available in the UK, Ireland and several other countries too.

Here's what you need to know about the streaming service, including where it's available, how much it costs, and what content it features.

What is Paramount+?

Paramount+ started as a rebrand of CBS All Access, a live TV subscription service that CBS launched in 2014.

However, it has since grown into a valid Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ competitor in its own right.

Paramount+ is unique because it offers content from the combined ViacomCBS network, which includes properties such as Paramount, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, and Comedy Central.

ViacomCBS also owns the free Pluto TV streaming service and the Showtime network (with the latter appearing as an in-app section in the UK version of Paramount+).

When did Paramount+ launch?

Paramount+ rolled out in North and South America on 4 March 2021. It subsequently arrived in South Korea on 16 June 2022, and the UK and Ireland on 22 June.

It has also expanded to other countries around Europe and the rest of the world, including Australia, the Caribbean, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

How much does Paramount+ cost?

Premium (no advertising, except on live channels): $9.99 per month

$9.99 per month Essential (has advertising and drops your local live CBS): $4.99 per month

$4.99 per month In UK: £6.99 per month or at no extra cost for Sky Cinema subscribers with Sky Q or Sky Glass

£6.99 per month or at no extra cost for Sky Cinema subscribers with Sky Q or Sky Glass In Europe: €7.99 per month

Paramount+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 annually to stream ad-free in the US. This "premium" plan includes everything on Paramount+, including live streams of the CBS Network's local channels (but there is advertising in the live channels). Paramount+ also costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 annually on an "essential" plan. The essential plan has ads and removes access to your local live CBS station.

With the essential plan, NFL on CBS and UEFA Champions League are still available via separate live feeds.

Note: You can also get the essential plan with Showtime for $11.99 a month. Again, the essential plan does not include your local live CBS station. If you want your local live CBS station, get the premium plan. You can get the premium plan with Showtime, too, for $14.99 a month.

In the UK, Paramount+ costs £6.99 a month or £69.90 annually. It is also available at no extra cost to Sky Q and Sky Glass customers who subscribe to Sky Cinema.

It is also priced at €7.99 per month in Germany, France, Italy and other EU countries.

Where is Paramount+ available?

Paramount+ launched first in the US, Canada, and Latin America. In Latin America, Paramount+ is available in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Paramount+ is also available in the UK, Ireland, Hungary, Russia, South Korea, Australia, the Caribbean, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and the Middle East.

India will get Paramount+ in 2023.

It is available on Sky platforms in the UK (Sky continues to carry ViacomCBS pay-TV channels too, such as Comedy Central) as well as through a standalone app. Sky Cinema subscribers get Paramount+ at no extra cost.

What can you watch on Paramount+?

In the US, Paramount+ features live sports programming, sports, and breaking news, as well as 30,000 movies and TV shows from the wider ViacomCBS Network, which includes CBS, Paramount, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, and the Smithsonian Channel.

The UK version also features much of the above (apart from live sports or news). It includes content from the Showtime channel.

One big name release added to it in December 2022 is Top Gun: Maverick.

It's also worth noting that currently in the UK, content streaming is limited to a maximum of Full HD (1080p) and with 5.1 Dolby surround sound. Whereas, premium subscribers in the US do get access to some shows and movies in 4K HDR (Dolby Vision) and Dolby Atmos.

However, a Paramount+ UK spokesperson told Pocket-lint that there are "further developments planned for the future".

What are some key Paramount+ features?

Mobile downloads are available through the dedicated Paramount+ app, though limited to 25 titles. It features separate profiles as well - up to six of them - including age-locked kids profiles. Finally, it permits three simultaneous streams. To see a breakdown of more features, see Paramount+'s FAQ page.

Which devices support Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream at ParamountPlus.com and on Paramount+ mobile apps for Apple iOS devices and Android devices. Other than that, it is accessible everywhere CBS All Access was supported, including:

Apple TV

iPhone and iPad

Android TV

Android phone and tablet

Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

Portal TV

PlayStation

Samsung TV

Sky Q

Sky Glass

Vizio TV

LG TV

Roku

Xbox

Xfinity Flex

You can view the full list of supported devices here.

CBS All Access subscriptions automatically transferred to Paramount+.

