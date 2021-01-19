(Pocket-lint) - ViacomCBS has announced its replacement for CBS All Access - Paramount+ (also called Paramount Plus) - will launch in March 2021. Here's what you need to know about the streaming service, including where it'll be available, how much it costs, and what content it'll feature.

Paramount+ is a rebranding of CBS All Access, a live TV subscription service that CBS launched in 2014. It combined content from the CBS Network as well as live streaming via 150-plus affiliates, including NFL games. It also had original series. Paramount+ will add properties from the combined ViacomCBS network, including Paramount, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, and Comedy Central.

CBS All Access reportedly has 8 million to 9 million subscribers in the US, so it's nowhere near the size of Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, or even Hulu. ViacomCBS is likely hoping that, with the re-launch of Paramount+, it can successfully play catch-up to the competition.

Last year, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said the Paramount movie studio and brand are "beloved by consumers all over the world". He described it as iconic and said it's synonymous with "quality, integrity, and world-class storytelling" - whereas CBS is just a US channel.

Keep in mind ViacomCBS also owns the free (ad-supported) Pluto TV streaming service as well as the Showtime network.

Paramount+ will feature live sports programming, breaking news, original series, and movies and shows from the wider ViacomCBS Network, including Paramount, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, and Comedy Central. You shouldn't lose anything from CBS All Access either. That means it'll have Star Trek: Picard, The Good Fight, and more. In terms of originals, here are five marquee shows that have been announced so far:

The Offer: A behind-the-scenes look at the process of producing The Godfather

Lioness: A spy drama series from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone)

A reboot of Behind the Music

The Real Criminal Minds: A true crimes version of the CBS drama

A revival of the comedy series The Game

At launch, Paramount+ will offer live streaming programming, including sports and news, as well as a library of roughly 30,000 titles.

Pricing has not yet been announced. But, in the US, CBS All Access currently costs $5.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month ad-free.

Paramount+ will start to roll out on 4 March 2021.

Paramount+ will be available in the US and Latin America from 4 March 2021. There's no word yet on when the UK availability.

ViacomCBS said Nordic countries will get access to Paramount+ from 25 March 2021, followed by Australia in mid-2021. Interestingly, Canada will get the Paramount+ rebranding on 4 March 2021 - but without the expanded content (that will arrive later in 2021).

Check out the Paramount+ placeholder webpage to get notified when the streaming service becomes available.

ViacomCBS said it will hold an investor presentation on 24 February 2020 to elaborate on the company’s plans for Paramount+, expanding its streaming strategy, and fourth-quarter and full-year financial results for 2020. We will update this guide with details from that event.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.