Conor Mcgregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 fight: Where and how to watch it

(Pocket-lint) - We’re barely a month into 2021 and the UFC is already preparing to serve up what could be one of the PPVs of the year on ESPN+ with one of the most anticipated rematches sitting right at the summit of the card.

Conor ‘The Notorious’ McGregor, arguably MMA’s biggest star, returns to the Octagon almost a year to the day to face off against Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier in a lightweight rematch that could tempt current UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement for one last fight.

UFC 257 takes place on 24 January, 2021 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The early prelims kick off at 3:30am local time (that’s 11:30pm GMT). The prelims start at 5am local time (1am UK time).

And the main card, featuring Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2, gets underway at 7am local time (that’s 3am GMT).

For MMA fans wanting to see the event live in the US, you can order the UFC 257 PPV through ESPN+. It's available on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

UFC Fight Pass owners can watch the early prelims live on the app. PPVs are usually added to Fight Pass about a month after they air.

Everyone’s attention might be on the main event of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the card is lacking in any way. There aren’t any championships being defended, but some of the best veterans and prospects are set to step into the Octagon. Here’s a run down of the card.

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier (Lightweight) - This hotly anticipated fight is the second time The Notorious and the The Diamond have stepped into the Octagon together with McGregor picking up the win with a first round TKO at UFC 178 in 2014.

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler (Lightweight) - Chandler, a former three time Bellator World Lightweight Champion, makes his UFC debut against Hooker, who looks to bounce back from his loss to Poirier last June.

Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood (Women's Flyweight) - Ranked sixth and seventh respectively in their division, both Eye and Calderwood are looking for a win to quash their recent losses.

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar (Lightweight) - Veteran Frevola hasn’t fought since 2019 following a COVID scare and an injury that forced him out of two previous bouts. He faces German-Morroccan fighter Azaitar in his third fight in the UFC.

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas (Women's Strawweight) - Prospect Ribas looks to make it six wins in a row against fellow Brazillian Rodriguez who badly needs a ‘W’ following a previous loss and a draw.

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan (Lightweight)

Brad Tavares vs. Antônio Carlos Júnior (Middleweight)

Julianna Peña vs. Sara McMann (Women's Bantamweight)

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Marcin Prachnio (Light Heavyweight)

Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov (Middleweight)

Movsar Evloev vs. Nik Lentz (Catchweight - 150 lb)

Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (Flyweight)