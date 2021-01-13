Amazon Fire TV devices in the UK are finally getting a new live TV tab

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is introducing a new ‘Live’ tab in the top navigation menu on all Fire TV devices in the UK - the feature already exists in the US.

The ‘Live’ gathers together live channels including, over-the-air channels (if you have a Fire TV-based TV) as well as access to favourite Prime Video Channels and Live Events such as Prime Video's sport including Premier League matches. Initially for the UK My5 and TV Player are the first to fully integrate with the new tab with more on the way, of course.

The ‘Live’ tab has begun rolling out to customers and will be available on all Fire TV devices in the UK over the "next several weeks" according to Amazon.

When we spoke to Emma Gilmartin, head of Fire TV in the UK a few weeks back, she confirmed that a solution to live content was in the works. "Yes, it's something we're working on," said Gilmartin. "We're evolving all the time."

Amazon released its new Fire TV interface for current-gen devices recently, though it is yet to roll out to older devices. However the streaming giant says this will happen before too long.

Writing by Dan Grabham.