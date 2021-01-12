(Pocket-lint) - At this year's virtual-only CES, TCL is introducing a new mini LED TV that also happens to support 8K resolution.

TCL is known as one of the more affordable TV makers in the US. Its Roku-enabled line of TVs are some of the more popular low-budget options available in the country. The company is also well-known for making some of the first mini LED TVs (the 8- and 6-Series TVs). This is a technology that high-end competitors, such as Samsung and LG, are only just beginning to use.

For 2021, the company is planning new 6-Series TCL Roku TV models in 8K resolution. The company included its AiPQ engine to upscale 4K content to 8K, TCL announced in a press release. It said last year’s models will remain commercially available, as well. Keep in mind there isn't much for 8K content available to watch, natively, right now, and that likely won't change for a bit.

Nevertheless, TCL is going all-in on 8K TV. But will its range still be affordable? The company hasn't said yet. We'll you posted.

As for LCD TVs, TCL is updating its mini LED backlighting lineup. It has a new panel called “OD Zero” - where the space between the display and backlight system is zero millimeters, resulting in what the company describes an “ultra-slim display with tens of thousands of mini LEDs and thousands of contrast control zones". To be clear, this will be TCL's third-gen line of mini LED backlit TVs.

In 2021, TCL will also introduce The XL Collection, which features three 85-inch displays at various prices and resolutions. There's an 85-inch 4-Series TCL Roku TV, an 85-inch 4K HDR TCL Roku TV with QLED picture quality, and an 85-inch Mini LED-powered 8K TCL TV with QLED wide colour tech. The 4-Series will arrive first, this quarter, for $1,599. The other XL sets will come later in 2021.

Pricing and exact release dates for the remaining XL sets have yet to be announced, and the same goes for the 8K 6-Series from TCL.

For more CES 2021 announcements, see Pocket-lint round-up.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.