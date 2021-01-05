(Pocket-lint) - Discovery Channel, a US-based television network, has launched a streaming service called Discovery+. It is available in the US on Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV devices, as well as several other popular platforms like Samsung, Apple TV, Google/Android, and Xbox.

Discovery+ isn't as full-fledged as something like Netflix. Prime Video, or Hulu, but it does serve up in-demand content from the Discovery network.

It functions like how HBO Max has HBO and WarnerMedia content, while Peacock has NBC and Universal content, CBS All Access has CBS and Viacom content, and Disney+ has Disney content as well as Marvel, LucasFilm, and so on. It's meant for Discovery die-hards who can't get enough of the TV network.

Discovery+ includes several shows from the Discovery Channel, like 90 Day Fiance, as well as new versions of its classics, including a new House Hunters series. There's also a series from Bobby Flay and Giada de Laurentiis of the Food Network, and a new series from Magnolia Network’s Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Discovery+ starts at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. An ad-free version is available for $6.99 a month. It’s not yet available for PlayStation.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.