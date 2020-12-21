(Pocket-lint) - Warner Bros. Pictures has confirmed that Wonder Woman 1984 will be getting an earlier premium video on demand (PVOD) release than originally expected - on 13 January 2021.

It follows a generally shorter-than-expected theatrical release in the UK, due to emergency regulations causing many cinemas to close - those in London, for example, were forced to close from 16 December, which was the movie's UK theatrical release date.

Where the film can continue to show in cinemas it will, including up to and beyond the penned PVOD date. But given current circumstances and strict stay-at-home advice, a 48-hour rental likely makes best sense for most viewers.

Variety reports that this won't be a Sky exclusive, however, meaning other PVOD outlets will be able to sell you a rental ticket.

It's been a rollercoaster ride for cinema in 2020. From Trolls: World Tour missing its theatrical release entirely and Universal Pictures agreeing to cut theatrical exclusivity to just 17 days with AMC, it seems to spell the death knell for cinema.

With the Wonder Woman sequel going from big screen to home screen in less than a month - it's precisely 28 days by our count - that's an unprecedented move. Surely others will follow suit rather than forever postponing theatrical release (like the next Bond, No Time To Die, which is now delayed a full year)?

The only upside, as we see it, is that quality content keeps getting made. So while a visit to a bricks-and-mortar cinema may be a fleeting opportunity in 2021, at least we'll have plenty of flicks to watch at home.

Writing by Mike Lowe.