The Last of Us is officially becoming an HBO TV series

(Pocket-lint) - HBO confirmed it is doing a TV adaptation of the popular video game The Last of Us. It will follow the events depicted in the first game.

Remember, HBO partnered with developer Naughty Dog last spring and teased then that it would create a series based on the 2013 title. Now, it's revealing Neil Druckmann will write and produce the show with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. Meanwhile, Sony’s PlayStation Productions will produce the series.

As a refresher, in The Last of Us, the game's main character is Joel, a survivor in an apocalypse world that is being plagued by the Infected. The story sees Joel help a teenager, Ellie, get out of Boston, and the two of them cross the US to achieve their goals. The game's follow-up, The Last of Us Part II, takes place about a decade later and focuses Ellie as well as people who are seeking revenge on Joel for what he did in the first game.

HBO hasn’t said whether the series will get into the events depicted in The Last of Us Part II, nor has it announced actors or a release date window or anything too specific really. Currently, it's just green-lit a live-action production.

In other words, the project is still in its early stages.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.