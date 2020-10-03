(Pocket-lint) - The next James Bond film, No Time to Die, has been delayed once again from releasing in theatres. Its latest premiere date is set for 2021.

The 25th Bond film is currently set to arrive on 2 April 2021. It was originally supposed to release in theatres worldwide last April. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film's producers announced the film would be pushed back to November 2020. Of course, COVID-19 is still a very real threat in the US and elsewhere, and it's already October, so it's not surprising to learn the producers have delayed the film again - this time, to next spring.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. pic.twitter.com/NqHlU24Ho3 — James Bond (@007) October 2, 2020

Many other films and shows have been delayed multiple times or pushed back to next year due to the pandemic, including Marvel's Black Widow. Even movies set to debut next year, like The Batman, have been pushed back by months. At the same time, many studios are choosing to skip theatrical releases, by going with at-home streaming. Disney, for instance, premiered Mulan on Disney+, even though it was meant to get a global cinematic release.

Few films have tried to open globally. Tenet is likely the biggest example. But even that movie only managed to open to $20 million at the US box office.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.