Disney promised subscribers it was developing new TV series with Marvel Studios, including a show called The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, all for the Disney+ streaming service. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, its release timeline for these projects has been shifted.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was due to hit Disney+ in August 2020, but according to various reports including one from Entertainment Weekly, Disney has announced that the show will be delayed following a lengthy production pause that went into effect in May. Disney currently hasn't provided the media with a new release timeline for its projects, let alone a new premiere date for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is supposed to be set right after Avengers: Endgame, with Steve Rogers’ Captain America passing his shield on to Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie. But Disney has only released one teaser for the show; when it also provided a look at two other Marvel Studios' TV series in the works for Disney+. It's unclear if those other shows will be delayed too, though we suspect that'll be the case.

The Mandalorian’s second season is still on track to release in October on Dissney+, or at least Disney hasn't said anything to the contrary yet. But Disney-owned Marvel Studios did push Black Widow's intended premiere date last May to 6 November 2020, and The Eternals also got delayed a few months to 12 February 2021. These disruptions are all due to the studio not being able to safely resume production or even shooting.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek reportedly told staff at a recent internal meeting the company wants to resume production soon, but only when it's safe to do so