HBO is making a new TV series exclusively for its HBO Max streaming service - and it'll be a spinoff of Matt Reeves’ upcoming movie, The Batman.

The Batman is set to release in October 2021 and will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman. HBO's series is set in the same world as Reeves' film, but will center on the Gotham City Police Department and “build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City”. It'll also “further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham,” with the hopes of igniting a “new Batman universe across multiple platforms".

HBO Max's Batman show will be produced by Reeves and Dylan Clark, both of whom are also producing The Batman, while Terence Winter, the creator of HBO's Boardwalk Empire, will write the series. Keep in mind HBO is a Warner Media subsidiary, as is Warner Bros and its Batman franchise. And this new Batman show is clearly part of an effort to leverage WarnerMedia's DC assets to better rival Disney+ and its vast catalogue of Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

Oh yes, the streaming wars have only just begun. There’s no release date yet for HBO Max's series, and an official title hasn't been announced either.