HBO premiered Watchmen nine months ago, and now it's making the limited series free to watch for a few days.

Watchmen is a critically acclaimed superhero drama that has received praise for how it portrays systemic racism and white supremacy in US police forces. HBO said the nine-episode show will be available to anyone to watch for free this weekend - starting 19 June, otherwise known as Juneteenth - as part of its effort to highlight "Black experiences, voices, and storytellers".

Watchmen is a continuation of the 1987 DC Comics series Watchmen, but it mostly focuses on the true events surrounding racist violence in Tulsa in 2019, when a white supremacist group, the Seventh Kavalry, took up arms against the Tulsa Police Department. The series starts, however, in 1921, when a mob of white Americans ambushed Black residents and businesses in Tulsa.

Watchmen stars Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jeremy Irons, plus many other new and familiar faces. It has a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it won the 2020 Peabody Award for Entertainment, Best New Series Award at the 2020 Writers Guild Awards. It has several nominations, too, including Best Drama, Actress, and Writing at the NAACP Awards.

HBO said it is proud to offer this “timely, poignant series that explores the legacy of systemic racism in America”. You can watch it on HBO.com.