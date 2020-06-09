HBO announced that it was making The Last of Us into a TV series back in March, with Chernobyl's creator Craig Mazin signed on as executive producer and co-writer along with Naughty Dog's own Neil Druckmann.

Now another of the driving forces behind the multi-award winning and BAFTA nominated Chernobyl has joined the team. It's director, Johan Renck, will helm the pilot episode.

Variety reports that he will also act as executive producer. It was previously revealed that HBO's Carolyn Strauss and Naughty Dog president Evan Wells, will be executive producers too.

As well as Chernobyl, Renck has directed episodes of Vikings, Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead. The latter is certainly the closest to the theme of The Last of Us, albeit that the "Infected" aren't exactly zombies - rather humans taken over by a parasitic fungus.

The news comes a couple of weeks ahead of The Last of Us Part 2 hitting stores - perhaps the most eagerly anticipated PlayStation game of this generation.

It takes Ellie and Joel's story further and is bigger in scope, while being darker in tone to the first game - as you can read in our extensive preview.

We'll be posting our review of the PS4 and PS4 Pro game at the end of this week.

