ViacomCBS has announced a new Star Trek series for CBS All Access called Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

The new show focuses on the characters Captain Christopher Pike, Number One, and Science Officer Spock. It is set "in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the USS Enterprise", when the three characters "explore new worlds around the galaxy". The actors playing these characters are reprising their roles, as they were also featured in Star Trek: Discovery’s second season.

"Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming at CBS All Access. “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek.”

Here's what you need to know about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, including some background on why it's in the works.

Not yet announced

Viacom CBS didn’t say when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will debut on CBS All Access, bu production sets across the world are shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, so we suspect it'll be a while before the series leaves the development stage and enters filming and production.

Starring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck

The new show will star actors Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. Pike, Romijn, and Peck are actually reprising their roles, as they were first featured in Star Trek: Discovery’s second season.

Alex Kurtzman - the mastermind behind ViacomCBS' expanding Star Trek universe as part of his five-year deal with CBS - is helming the new show with Akiva Goldsman and Jenny Lumeh, all three of which serve as writers and producers on Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard.

Too soon for trailers

There are no trailers yet, as the show hasn't been filmed yet. But bookmark this guide, because we'll update it as soon as the first video lands.

CBS All Access (subscription required)

You will need CBS All Access to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds when it premieres. The video streaming service costs $5.99 a month. There is no contract, so you can cancel at any time. There's also an ad-free tier for $9.99 a month.

Check out our best US video streaming services guide for more information about CBS All Access and how it works

Part of growing Star Trek Universe and franchise

Star Trek: Discovery debuted in 2017 as CBS All Access's first big Star Trek series, and it was followed a couple of years later by Star Trek: Picard. Besides Strange New Worlds, there are even more Star Trek shows in development, including an animated series (Star Trek: Lower Decks) and a "Section 31-based series" with Michelle Yeoh, who played Philippa Georgiou in Star Trek: Discovery.

Clearly, ViacomCBS wants to ramp up its Star Trek franchise as a means of growing CBS All Access and to better compete with the likes of Disney, which uses the Walt Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel franchises to lure in Disney+ subscribers. But don't forget ViacomCBS has a plethora of other brands under its umbrella, like Showtime, Paramount, MTV, VH1, Nickelodeon, and Comedy Central.

Check out our Star Trek watch guide, which lists all the Star Trek movies and shows to date and the best order to watch them.