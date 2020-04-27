If you love Tiger King watch these shows next

If there was ever a success story to come out of lockdown, it is Tiger King - the documentary series on Netflix about Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and the strange story of big cat ownership in the US that takes a very strange turn.

But what do you do once you've binged all the episodes, including the extra one shot with self-distancing in mind?

We've put together a list of other off-beat documentaries and series you might also like to check out, across multiple streaming services, including Netflix (of course), Now TV, Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer.

Hopefully that will continue to keep you entertained (and, at times, amazed) during lockdown.

Where: Netflix/BBC iPlayer

Netflix/BBC iPlayer When: Available now

Also known as "Beware of the Tiger" and available in the Louis Theroux section on Netflix as S1:E14, this hour-long documentary by one of the UK's best docu-series presenters/producers was the first time many got a glimpse at the life of Joe Exotic. It predates the events in Tiger King by a few years, so can be seen as an ideal prequel. We also thoroughly recommend all the other Louis Theroux documentaries on Netflix and iPlayer - there are certainly plenty of them - especially "The Most Hated Family in America" and its follow-up.

Where: Netflix

Netflix When: Available now

Before Tiger King, Making a Murderer was the most shared, most talked-about docuseries available on streaming services. And, it likely will be again when a third season finally appears, although that might still be some way off considering the speed the legal process seems to be moving. What is for sure, however, is that the two seasons currently available on Netflix are rivertting viewing - no matter your thoughts on the culpability of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey.

Where: Amazon Video

Amazon Video When: Available to buy or rent now

Australian actor Damon Gameau set out to discover the possible hidden dangers of sugar in supposedly "healthy" foods by basically living on an excluding diet of them. This film documents the experiment and its changes on his body and moods. It's sweeeeeet!

Where: Netflix

Netflix When: Available now

The Fyre Festival was an infamous disaster in marketing and monetary terms - watch this incredible movie to find out why and just how much of a catastrophe it turned out to be. We believe this is better than the doc on Hulu, but you could always watch both to make your own mind up.

Where: Now TV/Sky Q

Now TV/Sky Q When: Available now

Many wondered what happened to Brit illusionist Dynamo after he seemingly dropped off the face of the Earth a couple of years ago. This three-party series explains all about his battle with Crohn's disease and his literal collapse, while also documenting his most magical come-back.

Where: Netflix

Netflix When: Available now

Like Tiger King, Behind the Curve looks at a corner of American society that often results in jaw-dropping moments. This time the focus is on the "flat Earthers" - a community of like-minded conspiracy theorists who are convinced the Earth is, indeed, flat.

Where: Netflix

Netflix When: Available now

Not for those with a delicate disposition, Don't F**k With Cats is a true story about the internet community that tracked down the poster of a series of online videos in which he tortures and kills innocent animals. It's shocking stuff at times, but also amazing how he was eventually found and caught.

Where: Netflix

Netflix When: Available now

Another true crime story, but one that is more bizarre than most. When Brian Wells set about robbing a bank with an explosive strapped around his neck, who'd have thought why and what would happen next?