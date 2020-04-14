Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, is finally launching in the US. But it's an early preview getting a gradual rollout.

The company announced its release date schedule for Peacock in January - when it said the service would go live first in April for Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers at no additional cost. The rollout begins Wednesday 15 April and will complete by the end of the month.

For X1 customers, Peacock will be integrated into the guide. Comcast’s Flex customers can find Peacock content in the New This Week, Free to Me, and Trending Now on Peacock rows. Both X1 and Flex customers also can simply say “Peacock” into their voice remote control.

A broader launch is still expected for 15 July. For more information about when you can get Peacock, check out our guide here. The end-goal is for Peacock to be available across mobile, web, and TV, and as well as to subscribers of Cox.

Originally, the summer launch was meant to line-up with the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Although that's postponed, NBCUniversal still expects to open the service in a few months. It will launch on mobile at the same time. There will be a free tier (with half the content), but if you pay for the Premium tier, it will cost $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month without ads.

As for Comcast subscribers, they too will get access to the Premium tier, which should include more than 15,000 hours of content. Expect to see hit series like 30 Rock, The Office, Parks and Recreation, Two and a Half Men, Law and Order, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers. There will also be movies you can stream, such as Jurassic Park and Shrek.

Eventually, Peacock will offer original programming, including a Battlestar Galactica reboot. A few other planned releases include a new Psych movie, Brave New World, and the reboots of Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell. Most of Peacock’s original shows and movies have been delayed until 2021, NBCUniversal recently admitted, given the shutdown of all productions during the pandemic.