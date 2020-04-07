What is Quibi? The quick bite mobile-only video service explained

Quibi is seemingly a new video streaming service that everyone is talking about. The company started life in 2018 and managed to raise nearly $2 billion in total investment from various sources before launching on 6 April 2020.

In a world where we already have multiple streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more, why do we need Quibi? How is it different? And why should you care?

We're exploring what else Quibi is about.

Quibi is a short-form video content service where every show is under 10 minutes long. This goes some way to explain the name - Quibi - which is essentially short for "Quick bites".

Quibi is unusual because it's actually designed not to compete with the streaming services you already know and love, but instead vie for your attention against the likes of Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

The difference is, Quibi is a service you have to pay for.

1/2 Pocket-lint

One way Quibi tries to stand out is the way it presents the shows on your phones. Videos display both in portrait and landscape mode, but not in the usual squashed way you'd see on the likes of YouTube. The footage here fills the screen depending on the orientation of your device.

The creators of the show have taken care to consider the perspective of the viewer and present the show in a satisfying way, no matter how you're watching. This is interesting, if a little gimmicky, though as with anything, it's better viewed in landscape orientation.

To start with you can sign-up to Quibi for a limited time free trial that will last 90 days. After that, it'll cost you $4.99/£4.99 a month to watch and that's with adverts. Without adverts, you'll have to stump up $7.99/£7.99.

Quibi is a mobile-only streaming service, meaning you'll need to download it on your iPhone or Android smartphone.

Once you download the app, you're then encouraged to sign up for a free trial with your subscription being billed through Google Play or the App store. The good news is you can cancel at any time if you don't like what you see.

The bad news is Quibi cannot be beamed to your TV in any way. You can't use Chromecast and there's no smart TV app either.

1/3 Pocket-lint

There are all manner of shows available on Quibi. With new shows coming every day. Each is intended to be short and sweet to hook you in.

Quibi has shows ranging from reality shows to game shows to fast-paced dramas. There are also some shows coming to the service that you might recognise from days gone by. Punk'd, for example, is getting a reboot on Quibi. While Survive is a new show that people are very keen on already.

There are quite a number of big-name stars getting involved in Quibi shows as well. Below are a few samples of the shows on the service.

Starring Christoph Waltz and Liam Hemsworth, Most Dangerous Game finds Hemsworth struggling to survive due to expensive health problems. He agrees to be hunted for 24 hours. Survive and he's due to earn $24 million, but everyone is out to get him.

Punk'd is getting a reboot with Chance The Rapper taking control and offering "big pranks" in bite-sized chunks.

Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins survive a plane crash but will they make it through the icy wilderness?

I Promise follows LeBron James with a school created to help the kids and support the community. A feel-good show.

A nature show hosted and voiced by Reese Witherspoon about dangerous female creatures of our world.

Actor vs petrol head. This show puts Idris Elba and Ken Block, head to head to see who's the best behind the driver's seat with insane stunts and more.