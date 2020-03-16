Universal Studios might release some of its latest films currently in cinemas, including The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Emma.

The studio plans to release the films on digital streaming platforms starting Friday, March 20. They will be available to rent for $20, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The upcoming film Trolls World Tour, which was set to premiere in cinemas on 10 April, will now also be made available to rent on-demand the very same day it releases in theatres, Deadline reported.

Universal Studio is, of course, making this decision due to the COVID-10 coronavirus, and because the CDC, WHO, and Trump administration are actively warning against gatherings of 10 or more people. Many states and localities across the US have also mandated that movie theatres close, all in an attempt to help spread of COVID-19, which is officially considered a pandemic.

There are more than 167,000 cases across 100+ countries, with roughly 6,500 deaths at this time of writing.

As a safety precaution, most tech companies are even canceling their upcoming annual conferences. Here's a list of all the major shows that have been canceled. Multiple films, including No Time to Die and the ninth Fast and Furious, have also been delayed due to the virus.

Over the weekend, revenue at the North American box office sank to a 20-year low. We suspect some studios are reluctant to make this year's biggest blockbusters available immediately through streaming services, but if the pandemic lasts months, that might change.

It could also forever change the traditional theatrical window as we know it.