No Time to Die release delayed, James Bond struck by coronavirus curse

No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond film, has been pushed back from its original April premiere date to November due to the coronavirus.

The film will now release on 12 November in the UK and on 25 November in the US. It was supposed to open in North America on April 10, following a March 31 world premiere in London. In a statement, MGM, Universal, and the film's executive producers said they made the decision to delay the release "after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace".

Earlier this week, the studios behind the film received an open letter from the Bond fan blog MI6-HQ, requesting that the companies delay No Time to Die and “put public health above marketing release schedules". The WHO and CDC have been actively warning against large public gatherings in affected countries, including China, Italy, France, Switzerland, Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea.

Currently, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the deadly virus has popped up in more than 70 countries around the globe, with roughly 92,000 confirmed cases and at least 3,000 deaths at this time of writing. In response to the pandemic, even tech companies, from Google to Facebook, have been canceling their annual conferences and media events.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

As it stands now, No Time to Die will release over the Thanksgiving holiday in North America. It marks the first delay of a major motion picture over coronavirus fears. However, keep in mind, many previous Bond movies opened in November. It is a lucrative weekend opening, after all.

No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig as 007. It sees Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, and Christoph Waltz reprise their roles, as well. Newcomers include actors Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, and Lashana Lynch.

The last Bond movie, Spectre, premiered in 2015. For a listing of all the installments in the 007 franchise, check out our watch guide.