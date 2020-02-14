Billie Eilish's No Time To Die Bond Theme has hit the internet and we have to say, it's the best we've heard in years. Since Chris Cornell's You Know My Name from Casino Royale, in fact.

You can listen to it yourself through the YouTube video above. There is no pop promo yet, just the song itself playing over a still, but in many ways that makes it even better and Eilish's haunting vocals are unmarred by fast cut visuals.

Of course, when it appears as part of the movie itself (out on 2 April in the UK, 10 April in US) there will be the trademark silhouetted shenanigans over the top - and a bit of Craig waving a gun about no doubt. We'd have it no other way.

Eilish will also be performing the song live for the first time at The Brit Awards 2020 on Tuesday 18 February. She'll be joined on stage by her brother, Finneas, who wrote it, plus Hans Zimmer and ex-Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr who have scored the movie.

In the meantime, you can buy, download and stream the track through all of the normal services: Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play, etc.

An MQA high-res version is also available on Tidal, which is superb if you have some decent headphones to listen through.